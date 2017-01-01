Trending...

Top News

Home » News » Sun 01st Jan, 2017 »

AFCON 2017: Manchester United stalwart Eric Bailly join Ivory Coast squad on 02 January Ghana Soccer Net

Eric Bailly will miss Manchester Uniteds game against West Ham United on Monday and up to seven more as he joins Ivory Coast's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The centre-back played the full 90 minutes of the Reds late 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday but will join his countrys Africa Cup of Nations preparations on Monday. The news was confirmed by Jose Mourinho in his post-match press conference and, if Ivory Coast go all the way to the final in their defence of the tournament read more...

  • 58 minutes ago
  • 7

Mahama’s New Year’s message: Let’s move forward as one nation CitiFm

President John Mahama has charged Ghanaians to unity in his New Year’s message ushering in 2017 before he leaves office on January 7. President Mahama congratulated Ghanaians for safeguarding the nation’s peace during the elections, adding that “together we have conceived and nurtured our nation’s dreams of prosperity for all.” In a video message, he ... President John Mahama has charged Ghanaians to unity in his New Year’s message ushering in 2017 before he leaves read more...

Christians mark 31st night with church services [Photos] CitiFm

Many Ghanaians thronged churches to be part of 31 Watch Night service to welcome new year. Churches were filled to the capacity with few seats to spare. Some Ghanaians who spoke to Citi News said they prefer to begin 2017 in the presence of God. “I believe God is first in everything for me so since it ... Many Ghanaians thronged churches to be part of 31 Watch Night service to welcome new year. Churches were filled to the capacity with few seats to spare. Some Ghanaians who spoke to read more...

‘We have every reason to be proud of our achievements’ – Mahama CitiFm

President Mahama has touted nation’s achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked. In his final New Year Greetings to Ghanaians, President Mahama, who will in some six days hand over power to President-elect, Nana Addo also commended Ghanaians for ensuring peace and stability in the just ended elections. “…I ... President Mahama has touted nation’s achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked. In read more...

top