President Nana Addo storms Kyebi for thanksgiving durbar
Yesterday @ 09:04 | Ghana Web
Yesterday @ 10:06 | Ultimate FM
Yesterday @ 18:19 | Ghanaian Chronicle
Yesterday @ 04:32 | Ghana Web
Akufo-Addo\'s inaugural speech a plagiarism of former US presidents\'?
Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the 2016 FIFA Best Player in the inaugural edition of the award after the world football governing body detached the award from the French Football Magazine. The two awards combined was the Ballon d'Or but the two have been separated following FIFA's decision to organise their own event. The Real Madrid and Portugal star beat off competition from Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Frenchman Antoine Griezman. read more...
Stanbic Bank has denied assertions that negligence on its part could have contributed to the recent fraud scandal involving a female staff. read more...
The Federation of Persons with Disabilities in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, is urging President Akufo-Addo to consider appointing competent persons living with ‘disability’ to serve in his government. read more...
The heads of Ivory Coast\'s army, police and gendarmes are dismissed following a two-day army mutiny. read more...
UT bank has resumed trading shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) with a 208,100 volume traded at a share price of 0. read more...
Persons believed to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday seized the official vehicle of the Chief Executive of the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, 3news.com has... read more...
Award winning Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Joseph Oscar Mettle is better known by his stage name Joe Mettle says he met his fiance during an Evangelism session. read more...
The second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia was the talk of the town as she showed her dance moves at Nana Akufo Addo’s Presidential cocktail held at the Presidency on January 7. read more...
The Ghana Union Traders’ Association (GUTA), wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint competent Ministers to operate the Trade and Finance Ministries within his first 30 days in power. read more...
Black Stars assistant coach and video analyst Gerard Nus says the team's preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday are on course. The Spaniard has teamed up with Avram Grant backroom staff-just like he did in 2015 for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea- in the United Arab Emirates for the tournament. The former Liverpool coach has been impressed with the team's output at the Al Ain training centre in Dubai. Nus posted on his Twitter page: ''Come read more...
Players in the banking industry are upbeat about a turnaround in the sector with the assumption of office by President Nana Akufo-Addo. read more...
Controversial Media Personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay takes delight in teasing screen goddess, Nadia Buari regarding her breast. read more...
The Europe branch of Gadangme Association has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his successful inauguration as Ghana\'s 5th President of the 4th Republic. read more...
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan contributed towards Cristiano Ronaldo's historic FIFA player of the year by voting for the Portugal and Real Madrid star in the 2016 FIFA Best player award at first ever Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held in Zurich on Monday night. The Real Madrid star fought off competition from Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to win the trophy in its inaugural year, making the vote from the Black Stars captain a historic contribution. Ronaldo, whose remarkable contribution read more...
Two-time AFCON winning coach Herv Renard has revealed he cannot refuse an offer to coach Ghana's Black Stars. Renard has been linked with a return to Ghana to take charge of the Black Stars after winning AFCON titles with Zambia and the Ivory Coast. Former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant is expected to leave the Ghana coach post in February after the 2017 AFCON. The role will be declared vacant and the Ghana Football Association would be looking for a replacement and read more...
Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng has joined Slovenian giants NK Olimpija on a three-and-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old hopes to get his career back on track after failing to do so in 2014 when he move from AC Milan to NAC Breda. For the first half of the season, he managed just two league appearances for Bari in the Serie B where he was on loan from AC Milan. NK Olimpija are tied on points with league leaders Maribor but second on table on goal difference. read more...
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to its youth who are on rampage taking over state institutions to desist from acts that create disaffection for the government. read more...
Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that she styled herself for the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. read more...