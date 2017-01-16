Asantehemaa laid in state at Manhyia [Photos]
President Nana Akufo-Addo today [Monday], joined the long list of dignitaries that travelled to Manhyia palace in the Ashanti Region, to pay respects to the late queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II. Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II is lying in state at the Manhyia Palace, where mourners
Neymar is the most valuable player in Europe – worth about £216m – according to a new study which values 10 players at more than 100m euros. The Barcelona striker...
US car giant recalls more than 4,500 vehicles in South Africa after nearly 50 Kugas catch fire.
With less than 24 hours for the Black Stars to play their first game at the ongoing 2017 Afcon in Gabon, we take a look at the seven debutantes Coach Avram Grant selected for the tournament who will be making history at the biennial tournament.
Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick visited Group D opponents Ghana and Uganda at the Hotel du Parc ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. Pinnick, working with CAF, was at the hotel to offer support to the two teams who open the Group. The Black Stars play the Cranes at the Stade de Port Gentil in a repeat of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in October which ended 0-0 in Kumasi.
Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a church pastor for announcing a prophecy that President Robert Mugabe would die this year in October. Patrick Mugadza is facing charges of undermining the authority of the president for making the claim. Mugadza's lawyer says his client doesn't believe what he said was an offence. The pastor last week
Finance Minister Nominee, Ken Ofori Atta has told Citi Business News government will have to undertake a careful analysis of its tax cuts promise before it implements it anytime soon. According to him, modalities for implementing the NPP's promise to cut down taxes will largely be outlined in the 2017 budget. "The tax cuts will
European police have been warned to remain vigilant as a gun disguised as a mobile phone goes on sale in the US. The Ideal Conceal pistol, a .380 calibre handgun that can be folded up to look like a generic smartphone, will go on sale in the coming months and is expected to be imported
President Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured stakeholders in the agricultural sector of Governments' commitment to increase efficiency in agricultural production through valued addition, storage and enhanced marketing
Adama Barrow misses the burial of his eight-year-old son as he has left Gambia amid the election dispute.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured stakeholders in the agricultural sector of Governments' commitment to increase efficiency in agricultural production through valued addition, storage and enhanced marketing facilities. Consequently,...
ACCRA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue 17.4 billion cedis' ($4.1 billion) worth of domestic instruments for government finances and debt restructuring in the first three months of this year, the central bank said on Monday.
The Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akomea is calling on his party supporters and friends to exercise restraint as the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to name his ministers.
Edmund Kyei one of the communicators of New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned a group which calls itself Kumasi Youth to desist from peddling lies about newly appointed Chief of Staff Mrs.
The Head of Basic Education for Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Volta Region, Togbe Dzidoah I, has expressed worry about the low turnout in the number of pupils who took part in this year's vetting for the President's Independence Day Awards. Since its inception in 1993, the President's Independence Day Awards celebrate pupils from
With less than 24 hours for the Black Stars to play their first game at the ongoing 2017 Afcon in Gabon, we take a look at the seven debutantes Coach Avram Grant selected for the tournament who will be making history at the biennial tournament. Wa All Stars shot stopperRichard Ofori, defender Andy Yiadom of Barnsley (England), Midfielders Thomas Partey of Athletico Madrid (Spain), Ebenezer Ofori AIK Stockholm, (Sweden) and Samuel Tetteh Leifering (Austria) and strikers Ebenezer Assifuah Sion, (Switzerland)
Ghana coach Avram Grant says his team will leave nothing to chance on the pitch as it bids for a fifth AFCON title.
