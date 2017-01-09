Trending...

2016 FIFA Best Player: How they voted Ghana Soccer Net

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the 2016 FIFA Best Player in the inaugural edition of the award after the world football governing body detached the award from the French Football Magazine. The two awards combined was the Ballon d'Or but the two have been separated following FIFA's decision to organise their own event. The Real Madrid and Portugal star beat off competition from Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Frenchman Antoine Griezman. read more...

  • 42 minutes ago
  • 9

Gerard Nus happy with Black Stars preparations for 2017 AFCON Ghana Soccer Net

Black Stars assistant coach and video analyst Gerard Nus says the team's preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday are on course. The Spaniard has teamed up with Avram Grant backroom staff-just like he did in 2015 for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea- in the United Arab Emirates for the tournament. The former Liverpool coach has been impressed with the team's output at the Al Ain training centre in Dubai. Nus posted on his Twitter page: ''Come read more...

  • 1 hour ago
  • 9

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan voted for Cristiano Ronaldo to win historic 2016 FIFA Best Player Ghana Soccer Net

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan contributed towards Cristiano Ronaldo's historic FIFA player of the year by voting for the Portugal and Real Madrid star in the 2016 FIFA Best player award at first ever Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held in Zurich on Monday night. The Real Madrid star fought off competition from Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to win the trophy in its inaugural year, making the vote from the Black Stars captain a historic contribution. Ronaldo, whose remarkable contribution read more...

  • 1 hour ago
  • 18

AFCON winning talisman Hervé Renard can\'t refuse opportunity to coach Ghana Ghana Soccer Net

Two-time AFCON winning coach Herv Renard has revealed he cannot refuse an offer to coach Ghana's Black Stars. Renard has been linked with a return to Ghana to take charge of the Black Stars after winning AFCON titles with Zambia and the Ivory Coast. Former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant is expected to leave the Ghana coach post in February after the 2017 AFCON. The role will be declared vacant and the Ghana Football Association would be looking for a replacement and read more...

  • 1 hour ago
  • 15

Ghanaian Kingsley Boateng lands at Slovenian giants NK Olimpija Ghana Soccer Net

Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng has joined Slovenian giants NK Olimpija on a three-and-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old hopes to get his career back on track after failing to do so in 2014 when he move from AC Milan to NAC Breda. For the first half of the season, he managed just two league appearances for Bari in the Serie B where he was on loan from AC Milan. NK Olimpija are tied on points with league leaders Maribor but second on table on goal difference. read more...

  • 1 hour ago
  • 16
