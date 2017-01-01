Our electoral woes were orchestrated – PPP cries foul
“We’ll help you fight corruption” – Western Region Chiefs to Akufo-Addo
Primus Advertising boss receives CIMG honorary fellow status
Vim Lady blasts organizers of JIGWE awards for awarding Rahida black beauty
Eric Bailly will miss Manchester Uniteds game against West Ham United on Monday and up to seven more as he joins Ivory Coast's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The centre-back played the full 90 minutes of the Reds late 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday but will join his countrys Africa Cup of Nations preparations on Monday. The news was confirmed by Jose Mourinho in his post-match press conference and, if Ivory Coast go all the way to the final in their defence of the tournament read more...
Ghana defender John Boye was the latest to join the Black stars camp as they team prepares for tge the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Gabon next month. read more...
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is expected to seal a move to Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew in the coming days. read more...
At least 39 people, including at least 15 foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister says. A gunman opened fire in Reina... read more...
Officials of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana ( PFAG) visited the Black Stars during their last training session at the St. read more...
President John Mahama has charged Ghanaians to unity in his New Year's message ushering in 2017 before he leaves office on January 7. President Mahama congratulated Ghanaians for safeguarding the nation's peace during the elections, adding that "together we have conceived and nurtured our nation's dreams of prosperity for all." In a video message, he ...
International Ghanaian on-air personality Peace Hyde was in Lagos to support colleague Stephanie Coker as she underwent traditional marriage rites with Olumide Aderinokun. read more...
Jose Mourinho has revealed he banished Memphis Depay from his first-team plans after the out-of-favour Manchester United forward sought a move away from Old Trafford. Depay is set for a January departure after struggling to make an impact since his ... read more...
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria\'s government will seek a lasting peace settlement with militants in the oil-producing southern Niger Delta region in 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a New Year\'s message on Saturday. read more...
Outgoing President John Mahama says for Ghana to remain relevant it must keep up with the fast-paced changes on the global stage. read more...
Many Ghanaians thronged churches to be part of 31 Watch Night service to welcome new year. Churches were filled to the capacity with few seats to spare. Some Ghanaians who spoke to Citi News said they prefer to begin 2017 in the presence of God. "I believe God is first in everything for me so since it ...
President Mahama has touted nation's achievements, saying Ghanaians have every reason to be proud of the successes chalked. In his final New Year Greetings to Ghanaians, President Mahama, who will in some six days hand over power to President-elect, Nana Addo also commended Ghanaians for ensuring peace and stability in the just ended elections. "…I ...
President John Mahama has rallied Ghanaians, as 2017 begins and the world changes at a fast pace, to confront their challenges with a concerted effort devoid of ethnic, religious, or... read more...
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A gunman killed Burundi\'s environment minister early on Sunday, police said, the first murder of a senior government figure in nearly two years of political violence. read more...
Ghana will be invaded by terrorists within the next two years barren any intervention by God to save the situation. read more...
Outgoing president, John Dramani Mahama has thanked Ghanaians for helping him deliver on a four-year mandate given him in 2012 in his last new year message to the nation as president. read more...
Dressed in all-white, and accompanied by an entourage which included his wife Michy and son Majesty, dancehall singer Shatta Wale mounted Tigo Ghana’s Festival Of Lights And Music in the early hours of Sunday January 1 to thrill the thousands of fans gathered at the Junction Mall (Nungua). read more...